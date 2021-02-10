'Kohli doesn't find any excuses': Yohan Blake backs India to fight back | Watch

The Indian cricket team has a global reach when it comes to fan following.

This time, Team India's fandom has reached the Caribbean shores.

Olympic medal winner Yohan Blake expressed his admiration towards the Indian cricket team.

Taking to Twitter, Blake praised Virat Kohli and said his captaincy has impressed him.

Blake's comment comes after England beat India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai.

However, the way Kohli stood up and took responsibility for everything has left Blake in awe.

Blake is a Jamaican sprinter who won the 100m gold in the 2011 World Championships.