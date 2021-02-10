Uttarakhand Disaster: Horrific video of workers at Tapovan barrage falling off| Oneindia News

#UttarkandDisaster: A horrific video of 7 February of Tapovan barrage when the river was flooded initially.

These disturbing visuals show some 8-10 workers seen falling due to water and mud.

The sudden flood in the Alaknanda river system in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday is thought to have been triggered by an avalanche or glacier burst.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on February 7, 2021.

This triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system.

#UttarakhandDisaster #TapovanBarrage #Uttarakhand