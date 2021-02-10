‘Development in Bengal possible when Mamata ji leaves, lotus blooms’: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda said 'kamal (lotus)' was the way ahead in West Bengal.

Nadda said 'development will be possible only when Mamata Ji leaves and lotus blooms'.

The BJP chief was addressing BJP’s ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ event at Hariatara village in Kharagpur.

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was also present at the event.

Nadda has been actively holding events in parts of Bengal ahead of assembly elections.

The BJP chief has held many roadshows and attended lunch invitations during this visit.

With assembly polls nearing, BJP has launched three 'parivartan rathyatras' since February 6.

BJP's roadshows will cover the 294 assembly constituencies in the poll-bound state.

BJP targets to win at least 200 seats in Bengal assembly polls which is due in April-May.