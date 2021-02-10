A sheep is being trained to jump and dance after he leapt out of pen

He came straight over to me,"One of the girls there had written on their Christmas list that she wanted to find Frendy a new home, and I'm a soft touch anyway!"We were also looking to replace Lily lamb, our therapy sheep, who was 13 at the time!"Deni ended up with Frendy after she visited some friends at a farm in Kelso, Scotland, in January 2018 when they told her about their mischievous resident.Frendy was an orphaned lamb and had been bottle-fed by the farmer's daughters, so they were delighted to see him go to spend the rest of his days as a therapy sheep.She said: "Frendy had led a very lovely life frolicking around the Scottish hillsides, grazing on lush grass and being fed his favourite - next to Jaffa cakes - sheep nuts!"On the way back south, equine therapist and riding school teacher Deni stopped at the services for a coffee - but the sheep on her back seat would not stay quiet.He caught the attention of some of the other customers by loudly baa-ing and even setting off the car alarm.And true to the jumping skills he used to avoid the chop, he now loves nothing more than jumping and trotting around Deni's stables.Deni said: "He has a considerable range within his dressage capabilities including amazing Passage, he has mastered flying changes, shoulder in and piaffe and is working very hard on his pirouettes! "He could spot an open gate from a mile away, and when he came home he used to run into the car park and 'capriole' around!"He would jump in the air and go round like a lamb - that's how we found out what he could do!"He's a real people sheep, before lockdown when the kids were here, they would just play with him after lunch,"He likes stealing children's lunches and can open the classroom door - I don't know how!"It takes the average shearer half an hour to shear a sheep, but Deni and Christian have to battle with Frendy for four and a half hours to get him clipped as he likes his long 'mane'.Frendy's shares his stable with a 25 inch tall pony called Penelope, and they are best friends - until he gets his face into her food.Both of them have a day job as therapy animals at the Worcester Riding School, helping children who are struggling in mainstream education, with stress and anxiety.Deni says: "The kids will spend time with Frendy, he will jump with them and they can lead him round agility courses, or they can just talk to him - he's a great listener!"

Meet the prancing sheep who has made his home at a riding school after he used his jumping skills to LEAP out of the truck destined for the slaughterhouse.Frendy was due to become Waitrose lamb cutlets after a lovely life frolicking around the Scottish hillsides.He somehow managed to jump the pen being used to load him and his friends into the van for the slaughterhouse, and back into the farmer's Land Rover.His plucky attitude saved his chops, and the farmer took pity on the wee lamb - who had been orphaned and bottle fed by his daughter.He was gifted to family friend Deni Harper-Adams, 50, who has a riding school - the perfect place for Frency to put his jumping skills to good use. The three-year-old sheep now spends his days performing the sheep version of dressage, mimicking Deni's partner Christian, 39, as he prances around the barn.He's been able to brush up on his dressage and jumping skills in between soothing struggling kids in his therapy sheep role at Worcester Riding School, in the West Midlands.Deni said: "The lorry was due in, but he somehow got out of the pen and into the back of the Land Rover, and ended up coming back with me in the back of mine."I actively support British livestock farmers and growing up in the countryside, I am fully aware where all our food comes from, however, Frendy didn't what that for himself! "I was happy to be recruited by Frendy as his getaway driver and give him a chance to become our yard sheep!"I absolutely love him!

