UAE's Mars probe reaches orbit | World congratulates UAE | Oneindia News

United Arab Emirates has become the first Arab country to check into Mars orbit!
The UAE Mars unmanned probe dubbed Al Amal which means 'hope' entered the Red Planet's orbit on Tuesday.
#CongratulationsUAE #AlAmal #Mars
The UAE has become the fifth nation to ever reach Mars, with its space probe successfully inserting into Martian orbit.
A probe called 'Hope' from the UAE is approaching the orbit of Mars, as part of a mission to monitor the planet's weather.