COVID-19 precautions likely helping keep flu numbers down

Around this time of year, flu cases really start to pick up, but that's not happening this year.
The CDC is reporting very little flu activity across the entire country!
According to the CDC, there have been 925 cases so far.
Many health experts don't think this flu season will be as bad this year because of the Coronavirus safety precautions