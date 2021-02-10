Miley Cyrus, Bette Midler and More Show Support for Britney Spears

Celebrities are speaking out in support of Britney Spears after a new film documenting her rise to fame aired on February 5.

.

The documentary, titled ‘Framing Britney Spears,’ dives deep into her court-ordered conservatorship and current legal battle with her father.

.

Miley Cyrus spoke out during her pre-Super Bowl performance on Sunday, saying “we love Britney.” .

Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler took to Twitter to voice their support by tweeting “#FreeBritney.” .

“#FreeBritney” is spearheaded by a group of Spears’ fans who believe she should be free of her conservatorship.

Hayley Williams also posted on Twitter, saying Spears paid an “awful price” to bring awareness to mental health issues among celebrities.

.

No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid, Hayley Williams, via Twitter.

Spears’ next court hearing in her conservatorship battle is on February 11.