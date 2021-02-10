What you need to know: Feb. 10

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

We are learning more details about the deadly shooting involving redding police sunday.

Three officers shot andk killed 27 year old brooke blair - of redding.

Investigators say those officers opened fire - when blair pulled a handgun on officers.

However - it turned out... that gun - was fake.

Redding police along with the the shasta county district attorney's office are investigating.

### the tehema health department will soon transfer appointment scheduling to the new state system.

It's called -*my tur* the new system assesses your eligibility ... then schedules your vaccination appointment.

However - during the system transition - no new appointments will be scheduled from february 12th to the 17th.### pg&e is hosting a new mobile help center in berry creek-- the mobile center will be available on thursday, feb.

11, and thursday, feb.

25, from 9 a.m.

To 1 p.m.

, on bald rock road.

Pg&e also offers a mobile center outside paradise building resilience center the first and third tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m.

To noon.

## new this morning- the president weighing in on our state politics.., president joe biden's press secretary tweeted tuesday... that the president does not support efforts to recall governor newsom... saying the president and governor share a commitment to a range of issues..

After seeing a decline in cases and hospitalizations..

.

California health leaders fear - new setbacks.

Tuesday california suprpassed 45- thousand deaths... and the state covid tracker shows a slight decrease in cases.

An increase of 320 deaths tuesday - is slighly higher than the rate on monday.

Happening today- opening arguments scheduled in the presidential impeachment trial.

House impeachment managers plan to begin their case at noon... in favor of convicting former president trump for incitement of insurrection.

The managers have up to 16 hours this week to open