Kings Round Table: Kings commitment to social justice, Feb. 10

SO JOINING US NOW IS GALEN DUNKING WITH KING'S ACADEMY KENDRA MONTGOMERY BLOCK, THE ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNITY ECONOMIC SIERRA HEALTH FOUNDATION AND THEN OF COURSE WE'VE GOT TO HAVE SUPER FAN. COMEDIAN LANCE

THANK YOU GUYS SOMUCH FOR JOINING US HERESOCIAL JUSTICE HAS BEEN A BIGPART OF THE NBA BIG TOPIC HEREAT PERSONALLY WHEN I THINK OFORGANIZATIONS THAT HAVE BEENAT THE FOREFRONT.

I THINK OFTHE MILWAUKEE BUCKS AND THESACRAMENTO KINGS AS KIND OFTHE 2 ORGANIZATIONS, A STANDOUT TO ME SO LET'S GO INTOTHAT LITTLE GALEN THE KINGSWHAT HAVE THEY BEEN DOING TOMAKE SURE THAT THEY'RE STAYINGIN THE FRONT OF THE FIGHT FORSOCIAL JUSTICE.WELL, YOU KNOW I THINK FROMTHE BEGINNING OF ONSET OFSOCIAL ISSUES.

YOU IN THE LAST3 YEARS AT LEAST WE HAVESTEPPED FORWARD AND BEEN APART OF IT, I'M NOT FEARINGREPERCUSSION AND REALLYATTACKING IT FROM THE LEVEL.WE WANT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCENOT ONLY IN OUR COMMUNITY BUTACROSS THE WORLD IN TERMS OFHOW PEOPLE OF ALL RACESCAUSING CREATE FOR YOU.AND KENDRA WE'VE BEENSEEING THAT THE SACRAMENTOKINGS HAVE BEEN AWARDED BY THENBA ESPN OTHER ORGANIZATIONSFOR SOME OF THE WORK THEY'VEBEEN DOING.ABSOLUTELY NO.

THE KINGSREALLY STOOD OUT AMONGSTGIANTS WHEN YOU THINK THEFIRST NATIONAL FRANCHISE TOREALLY.

STAND UP AGAINSTPOLICE BRUTALITY AND HAVE ANECONOMIC JUSTICE STRATEGY TOREALLY ROLL OUT IN COMMUNITIESTHAT IS THE SACRAMENTO KINGSHAS ALLOWED WE CAN BE PROUD OFBUT THEY'RE EXCEPTIONALLEADERSHIP.

ALL THE WAY DOWNFROM THE I'VE BE BACK TINA ANDGALEN AND THAT IT JUST THEYREALLY STOOD UP TO MAKE SURETHAT THEIR FRANCHISE.

THIS ISTHE PLAYERS AND LISTEN TO THEFANS AND THE GOT GREATRESULTS.

WELL YOU MENTIONEDTHE LANCE HOW IMPORTANT DO YOUTHINK IT IS FOR THE KINGS TOBE MAKING THE MOVES INVESTINGIN THEIR COMMUNITIES ANDPARTNERING WITH COMMUNITYORGANIZATIONS TO PROMOTE BLACKHISTORY AND SO MUCH MORE.I THINK IT'S SUPER MAINLYBECAUSE YOU KNOW THEY THE THELARGEST VOICE IN THE CITYPRETTY MUCH.

YOU KNOW WHEN YOUTEST OR NO PROFESSIONAL SPORTSSO.

FOR THEM TO REACH BACK OUTTO THE COMMUNITY AND I KNOWPERSONALLY THAT YOU KNOW THEORGANIZATION WAS A LOT OFTHINGS LIKE HANDS ONCOMMUNITY, NOT JUST SAYING IT,BUT YOU KNOW THEY REALLY DO ITIT REALLY BEEN ABOUT IT.

BUT IDO WONDER THERE ARE 30 TEAMSIN THE NBA, 7 COACHES ARE OFCOLOR 5 OUR AFRICAN AMERICANTO JAMES BREAK OF THE HORNETSAND ERIK SPOELSTRA HISPANIC.WHEN WE LOOK AT 5 I MEAN THETHE PLAYERS THAT REPRESENT THENBA, MOST ARE MEN OF COLOR.

SOIS THERE IS THERE ADISCREPANCY HERE CAN THERE BEMORE FROM THE HEAD COACHABSOLUTELY THAT'S NOTENOUGH.

THERE ENOUGH PEOPLE INTHOSE POSITIONS OF QUALIFIEDPEOPLE GETTING THOSEOPPORTUNITIES.

YOU KNOW THISLEAGUE WAS BUILT ON BLACKPLAYERS, IT WAS BUILT ON THEDYNASTY OF BLACK PLAYERSCOMING IN MAKING IT A GAMETHAT EVERYONE WANTED TO YOUA VER THEY BOUGHT CULTURALLYBY HIP HOP INTO IT AND FORTHAT REASON ALONE.

YOU KNOWTHE PEOPLE CAN NO LONGER PLAYSHOULD BE REWARDED WITHOPPORTUNITIES TO COACH ANDLEAVING HIM FROM OFFICEPOSITIONS LIKE MYSELF,POSITIONS LIKE ALVIN GENTRYAND SOME FOLKS THAT WE HAVEHERE WITH KATE AND LANCE HAVEYOU NOTICED OVER THE PASTCOUPLE IN THE NBA AS A WHOLETHEY HAVE BEEN ABLE TOINCORPORATE.MORE ABOUT A BLACK CULTUREIN THE UNITED STATES IN 2 ANDA MEMBER BEFORE IT WAS ALLIT WAS ALL SUITS AND TIES YOUHAVE TO WEAR TO GAMES, YOUCOULD REALLY REFLECT THECOMMUNITY AND NOW IT SEEMSLIKE THE NBA'S KIND OFINCORPORATE THAT MORE.

THEYARE, BUT IT'S STILL NOT ENOUGHIT'S LIKE.

WHEN LOOK AT THENUMBERS AND YOU LOOK AT HOWMANY BUT PLAYERS AND HISBROTHER SAYS THE COACHES ANDTHEY HAVE EVEN DEEPER THANTHAT BUT OWNERSHIP.

THIS LIGHTIS START TO SEE IMPROVEMENTSBUT IS IT'S NOT WHAT I WANTEDTO GET TO THE POINT TO WHEREEVERYBODY COMFORTABLE WHEN THECOACH GOT TO DO READ ALL HEJUST HAD A BLACK AT IN THIS ITIS WORKING ON HIS WORKING ONTHE WAVES ON THE SIDELINE.

ILIKE IT GUYS, THANK FORJOINING WE REALLY DOAPPRECIATE GUYS JOIN US FORTHE CONVERSATION AND IT'SSOMETHING I HOPE PEOPLE CANTALK ABOUT NOT ONLY THISMONTH, BUT LET'S CONTINUE ITGOING 4 FOR THE REST OF THEYEAR GUYS THANK YOU SO MUCHFOR BEING WITH GALEN KENDRAAND LANCE WE APPRECIATE IT.THANK YOU.

