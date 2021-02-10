Trump Is Infuriated With Impeachment Defense Lawyers

Former President Donald Trump is furious with the performance given by his lawyers.

Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen, on the first day of his second impeachment trial.

He was particularly frustrated by Castor’s revelation that the Democrats’ case was so strong that it affected the order of his own presentation.

The former president, who is on trial for “incitement of insurrection,” is said to have been more pleased with Schoen's argument.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana stated the presentation led him to vote "yes" on whether the Senate has jurisdiction though Trump is out of office.

It was disorganized, random — they talked about many things, but they didn’t talk about the issue at hand, Senator Bill Cassidy, via statement