Tensions flare between Trump lawyer and House manager

House impeachment managers sparred with defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump on the Senate floor on Friday about everything from the evidence in the case to the constitutionality of the article of impeachment.At one point during the afternoon question and answer session, Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen said this "was about the most miserable experience" he's ever had in Washington DC.The lead impeachment manager Rep.

Jamie Raskin shot back a short while later, "You should've been here on January 6th."