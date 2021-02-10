'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Announces 2022 Release Date

On Feb.

10, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account shared both the sequel's title and release date.

The first 'Sonic the Hedgehog' film was almost a disaster due to its initial CGI-design of the iconic character.

But after listening to fans and tweaking the design, .

The film saw great success, bringing in over $319 million worldwide.

The second installment has fans excited and wondering how it will play out with Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik .

And Tails, who was teased in the post-credits of the film.

Netflix also recently announced a new animated 'Sonic' series