Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Are Expected to Name Their Son After a Prominent Rela

By now you probably know Princess Eugenieand Jack Brooksbank have had a son.But there is one detail the publicstill awaits: their baby's name.United Kingdom bookmakers dothink they already know the nameof the royal couple's baby, however:.They believe Princess Eugenieand Jack will name their son afterher grandfather, Prince Philip.While we wait for confirmation of thename, Buckingham Palace did providea full report on the baby's arrival.The little one weighed in at eight poundsand one ounce, and "Her Royal Highnessand her child are both doing well."