The Newest Royal Baby's Name Holds Meaningful Historical Significance

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbankare overjoyed after their son's arrival.In a recent Instagram post,they wrote "We wanted tointroduce you to AugustPhilip Hawke Brooksbank.".The royal couple's son's name wasactually culled from a long line ofroyal family members' monikers.August comes from Princess Eugenie'sfourth great-grandfather, Albert, the PrinceConsort and husband of Queen Victoria.His full name was Prince FranzAugust Karl Albert Emanuel.Plus, the newborn's middle name is anod to another royal in Princess Eugenie'sfamily: Prince Philip, her grandfather.Hawke (the baby's second middle name)was inspired by Jack's relative from the1700s, Reverend Edward Hawke Brooksbank