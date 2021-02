Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 16 Nominees for the Class of 2021

The nominees for the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions were announced this morning and include; Mary J.

Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.