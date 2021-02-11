Farmers announce 'rail roko' on Feb 18; candle marches for Pulwama bravehearts

Protesting farmers announced a four-hour nationwide rail blockade on February 18.

Farmers to also take out candle march on February 14 for those killed in Pulwama attack.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader, Darshan Pal said, “We will take out a candle march on February 14 for those killed in Pulwama attack.

On February 16, we will celebrate Chhotu Ram ji's jayanti all over the nation.

There will be a 'rail roko' programme across the country from 12-4 pm on February 18.

Apart from these events, we have also been organising Mahapanchayats in many states.” Thousands of farmers have been camping at different Delhi borders for over 75 days now.

Farmers demand repeal of the three new farm laws, legal guarantee on MSP for their crops.