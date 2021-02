CM Mamata will also say, 'Jai Shri Ram' by the time election ends, promises Amit Shah

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah attended a public rally in Cooch Behar on February 11.

While addressing the public, Shah said, "Such an environment has been created in Bengal that raising Jai Shri Ram slogan has become a crime.

Mamata Didi, if slogan of Jai Shri Ram is not raised here, will it be raised in Pakistan?" "I am promising that till the time election ends, Mamata didi will also say,'Jai Shri Ram'", he added.