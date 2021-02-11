Ferocious waves crash over seawall of town in Cornwall, UK

Huge waves whipped up by Storm Darcy were seen crashing over a seawall in the Cornish town of Newlyn, UK, on February 11.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The secluded port is normally a tranquil berth for fishing boats of all sizes, and most of the local fleet are sheltering safely inside the harbour as the tempestuous seas attack the outside walls."