Thursday, February 11, 2021

Ferocious waves crash over seawall of town in Cornwall, UK

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Huge waves whipped up by Storm Darcy were seen crashing over a seawall in the Cornish town of Newlyn, UK, on February 11.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The secluded port is normally a tranquil berth for fishing boats of all sizes, and most of the local fleet are sheltering safely inside the harbour as the tempestuous seas attack the outside walls."

