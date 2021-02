Medical chief hails new Covid treatment as 'great news'

The Medical Director of NHS England Professor Stephen Powis has described the successful research into the use of an arthritis drug alongside a cheap steroid as "great news".

For every 25 patients treated with tocilizumab, along with dexamethasone, which is already being used to treat coronavirus, an additional life would be saved, according to experts conducting the tests.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn