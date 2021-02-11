WB Assembly polls: Fight is about making Bengal 'Sonar Bangla', says Amit Shah

While interacting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) 'Social Media warriors' in West Bengal's Kolkata on February 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "This fight is not about making BJP stronger, uprooting Mamata didi, a change of the government or about changing the Chief Minister and making someone else the CM." "This fight is about making our Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'," he added.

"This fight is about bringing glory to eastern India again, about eliminating poverty from eastern India, about safeguarding borders, about keeping out infiltrators, providing citizenship to refugees, about taking Bengal to the top in fields of industry, education and patriotism," Shah further stated.