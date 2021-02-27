PM Modi campaigning in TN, Amit Shah in Bengal, but Pappu is catching fish: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi including top leaders of BJP who also hold ministerial positions are campaigning in different parts of country for upcoming assembly elections and Rahul Gandhi which he called 'Puppu' is catching fish.

"Look at the difference.

Modi ji is campaigning in Tamil Nadu, Amit Shah ji in West Bengal, Nadda ji is in Assam, Rajnath Singh is in Kerala, and 'Pappu' is catching fish, then they'll say EVMs are malfunctioning," he said.

Rahul Gandhi was seen fishing with the fishermen during his Kerala visit.