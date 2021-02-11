Annual Covid shot?

Will we have to get a Covid vaccine every year just like a flu shot?

People may need to get vaccinated against covid-19 annually according to medical experts.

An annual covid vaccine is not confirmed but there is potential for one in the future according to medical experts we spoke to access family pharmacy today about why this annual vaccine might need to take place.

Pharmacist jacob standefer with access family pharmacy says coronavirus has shown as the virus spreads it also can mutate.

He says in the future an annual vaccine looks more and more likely.

We've had some more strains that it popped up in the uk and latin america as well as south africa.

As this virus continues to mutate then we're going to have to alter our vaccines to be able to be affective against it.

Annual vaccines are nothing new as the flu vaccine is a shot people need to get every year.

It would be very similar to the flu vaccine they'll identify the different mutations of the virus has gone through and they were specifically target their vaccines to be able to attack that viral strain.

Standefer says it appears as if the pfizer and monderna vaccines are performing well gain at the variants.

These articles haven't been peer reviewed yet the studies haven't but so far it's promising on the other hand we have seen some other vaccines like astrazeneca vaccine that is less effective in south africa variant and the uk.

He says another factor is based around the amount of supply in the future.

I can definitely see it being more for high-risk people especially a vaccine supply continues to be an issue but hopefully in the future will have enough vaccine to go around to anybody who's willing to get the shot will have the opportunity to do so to get some protection.

With the potential of an annual covid vaccine will you have to wear a mask permanently when you go outside to go see some people well it's just too early to tell.

I really hope not.

I'm hoping that we're going to be able to get as many people vaccinated as possible, be able to develop some herd immunity to where we can take this mask off, don't have to worry about this disease being transmitted and spreading to other people.

Medical experts say it's to early to know if the covid vaccine would become just a booster shot in the future or an annual vaccine.

But for right now medical experts saying getting the vaccine out to as many people as possible is priority number one.

