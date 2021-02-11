Courting Mom and Dad Movie

Courting Mom and Dad Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "Courting Mom and Dad" is a heartwarming family comedy about three kids who find themselves at their wit's end when they discover that their parents are divorcing.

The resourceful kids come together to hatch a plot — a last-ditch effort to save their family.

The resourceful kids come together to hatch a plot — a last-ditch effort to save their family.

With the help of a rather eccentric personal injury attorney, the children creatively stall the proceedings just long enough to give their parents time to rediscover the spark that once ignited their love

