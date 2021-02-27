The Squid and the Whale movie (2005) - Owen Kline, Laura Linney, Jesse Eisenberg, William Baldwin

The Squid and the Whale movie (2005) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A pair of brothers living in Brooklyn are caught in the middle of, and deeply affected by, the divorce of their erudite parents, Bernard (Jeff Daniels) and Joan Berkman (Laura Linney).

Older sibling Walt (Jesse Eisenberg) sides with dad and acts out at school, while younger brother Frank (Owen Kline) quietly backs up mom.

The household tension rises further when Joan's writing career takes off and surpasses the failed ambitions of her professor ex-husband.

Starring: Owen Kline, Laura Linney, Jesse Eisenberg, William Baldwin Directed By: Noah Baumbach