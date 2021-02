Butcher jailed for 27 years for rape and murder of Libby Squire

A 26-year-old butcher who raped and murdered university student Libby Squire has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.Married father-of-two Pawel Relowicz dumped Ms Squire’s body in the River Hull after raping her on a playing field in the early hours of February 1 2019.