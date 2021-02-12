World's largest Ouija board is visible on Google Maps

In the very centre of Windber, Pennsylvania, lies the 130-year-old Grand Midway Hotel; an imposing building that is home to fi

Did you know the world's largest Ouija board can be seen on Google Maps?

In the very centre of Windber, Pennsylvania, lies the 130-year-old Grand Midway Hotel; an imposing building that is home to filmmaker Blair Murphy, and the world’s Largest Ouija board.

The Grand Midway Hotel which still houses a few invite-only guests is no longer in full operation.

Built by Blair with the help of eight artists, including Brian Cano, James Bertolasio, Mark Portante, Mark Swindler, Nova Lox, Luke Hoffman, and Camille Zamboni, the massive supernatural game board rests on the flat roof of the hotel and is visible from Google Maps.

“The hotel roof was this massive blank canvas just waiting for the perfect project to present itself,” said owner Murphy, “A Ouija world record roof was a perfect match for our place.” According to Blair and his team, the most difficult part of creating the massive board was having to work around rainy weather conditions during the build, which muddied the silver surface and made its hand-painted letters run.

The board clocks in at 1,300-square-foot on the roof.