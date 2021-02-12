Noah Centineo & Ross Butler Take a Friendship Test

Co-stars Noah Centineo and Ross Butler (To All The Boys: Always and Forever) take the ultimate friendship test.

Noah and Ross first met each other in the waiting area for the same callback and it wasn't as tense as you'd expect.

Whether they're making up nicknames for each other, sharing their first impressions of each other, or matching each other's dance moves, these two prove that sometimes you can make the best of friends in the most unlikely places.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is now streaming on Netflix.