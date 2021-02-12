Watch the Cast of To All the Boys: Always and Forever Play "Who's Most Likely To"

The To All the Boys franchise is coming to an end with Always and Forever, and we're feeling pretty emotional about it.

The film, which is based on Jenny Han's best-selling book series, shows everyone's favorite rom-com couple Lara Jean and Peter through their final chapter of high school.

As they mark milestones like attending prom and getting accepted into college, their love is tested like never before.

In honor of the very last film, POPSUGAR played a fun game of "who's most likely to" with stars Lana Condor (Lara Jean), Noah Centineo (Peter), Anna Cathcart (Kitty), Janel Parrish (Margot), and Madeleine Arthur (Christine).

In addition to revealing who's most likely to make someone laugh during a take .

.

.

They also shared who's most likely to write a romantic love letter like Lara Jean.

Watch the sweet video above, and be sure to tune into Always and Forever on Netflix.