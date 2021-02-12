Friday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: ARCH, DNB

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Friday, Arch Resources' Director, Patrick J.

Bartels Jr., made a $137,595 purchase of ARCH, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $45.87 each.

Arch Resources is trading up about 6.7% on the day Friday.

And at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Financial Officer Bryan T.

Hipsher who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $23.30 each, for a total investment of $116,500.

Before this latest buy, Hipsher bought DNB at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $655,560 at an average of $22.61 per share.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday.