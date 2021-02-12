New children's book features Buck O'Neil

NOW I WANT TO SEND ITOVER TO MY CO-ANCHORLINDSAY SHIVELY WHO'SLIVE AT THE NEGROLAEAGUES BASEBALLMUSEUM RIGHT NOW FORBLACK HISTORY MONTH.LINDSAY GOOD MORNING.WE ARE BACK LIVE AT THENEGRO LEAGUESBASEBALL MUSEUM... ANDA LOCAL AUTHOR ISSHARING THE STORY OFBASEBALL GREAT BUCKO'NEIL.TAKE A LOOK -- YOU CANGET IT HERE AT THEMUSEUM'S GIFT SHOP.IT'S CALLED "THEGREATEST THING: A STORYABOUT BUCK O'NEIL."THE AUTHOR SAYS SHEDID TONS OF RESEARCHTO MAKE SURE THE STORYIS HISTORICALLYCORRECT.BUT SHE ADMITS, THEMORE SHE LEARNED, THEMORE THE FOCUSCHANGED.Kristy Nerstheimer, Author"When I first started writingit, I wasgoing to take it from the storyof theman behind the seat.

"Of course, I talk about hiscareer onthe Monarchs and segregationjustwhat a time that was and theprejudice that he went throughandendured, but yet, stillcontinued toalways pour out love ineverything hedid."YOU CAN GETTHE BOOK HERE AT THEMUSEUM.A PORTION OF THEPROFITS WILL STAY HEREAND GO TO FIRST BASEENTERPRISES.YOU CAN ALSO GET THEBOOK AT THE LITTLE FIGDOT COM.