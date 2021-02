Walgreens cancels woman's vaccine because it was scheduled during lunch break

C-V-S AND OTHERPHARMACIES HAVESTARTED TOADMINSTER COVID-19 VACCINES-- TOPEOPLE 65 ANDOLDER... ALL OVERTHE COUNTRY.IT'S ALL PART OF AFEDERAL PROGRAM.EARLIER TODAY...AHANDFUL OF NEWAPPOINTMENTSOPENED UP AT C-V-SPHARMACIES.THEY WERE "FULLYBOOKED" WITHINMINUTES..7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERMADISON CARTER ISLOOKING INTO HOWWALGREEN'S ISHANDLING THEIRVACCINE ROLLOUT...SHE WASSTUTTERING SHEWAS SO ANGRY.SHE WAS FUMING.SCOTT FERGUSONSAYS HIS 71-YEAR-OLD MOTHER GOTTHE RUG PULLEDOUT FROM UNDERHER FRIDAYMORNING AFTERTRYING FOR WEEKSTO GET A VACCINEAPPOINTMENT.BUT JUST AN HOURBEFORE SHE WASSET TO GET HERFIRST SHOT -- SHEGOT A CALL FROMHER WALGREENSPHARMACY.THEY SAID IT WASTHEIR LUNCHBREAK, THEY SAIDIT NEVER SHOULDHAVE BEENSCHEDULEDDURING THAT TIME.SORRY, NO SHOT.AND NO NEW SLOTEITHER...THEY SAID WE'LLKEEP YOU ON THELIST IF WE HAPPENTO COME BY ANEXTRA DOSE,WE'LL GIVE YOU ACALL.THE WALGREENSPHARMACYOPERATIONS V-PWAS ON G-M-AFRIDAY EXPLAININGTHE ROLLOUT.EVERY DOSETHAT'S AT OURWALGREENSLOCATIONS WILLBE ADMINISTERED.WE JUST HAVE APROCESS IN PLACETO MAKE SURETHERE ARE EXTRAPATIENTSAVAILABLE THATWE CAN IMMUNIZEIN CASE THATDOES HAPPEN.A FRUSTRATINGSITUATION FOR AWOMAN WHOTHOUGHT SHE WASABLE TO GETTHROUGH THEOVER-INUNDATEDSYSTEM.SOMETHINGALLISON MCLEANHAS HAD NO LUCKWITH, SO FAR.SHE'S 6-MONTHSPREGNANT ANDTRYING TO GETSHOTS FORHERSELF AND HEROVER 65-YL AR-OLDIN-LAWS.I'VE BEEN TRYINGTO HELP THEM.

IHELPED THEM SETUP AN ACCOUNTWITH WALGREENS,CAUSE YOU HAVETO HAVE ANACCOUNT, LOOKFORAPPOINTMENTS,GET ON THEPHONE.YOU CAN GOONLINE, YOU CANALSO CALL US.CALL OUR STORE.AND FOR THESTORES THAT WILLBE OFFERINGVACCINE, THEYWILL BE ABLE TOALSO SCHEDULEAN APPOINTMENTWHENAPPOINTMENTSARE AVAILABLE.MCLEAN FOUNDTHAT'S NOT THECASE AFTERSPENDING OVER ANHOUR ON THEPHONE WITH AWALGREENS REP.THEY USE THESAME WEBSITEWE'RE USING.AND THAT WEBSITEAPPARENTLY WON'TEVEN LET HERSCHEDULEPROPERLY.THEN THEY GO TOSCHEDULE YOURSECOND DOSE ANDSAY THEY DON'THAVE ANYAPPOINTMENTS.WELL THEY DON'TSCHEDULE OUTMORE THAN 7 DAYSSO HOW CAN ISCHEDULE ASECOND DOSE?FERGUSON'SMOTHER ACTUALLYGOT A CALL TOCONFIRM HERAPPOINTMENTBEFORE IT WASSWIPED AN HOURBEFORE.SO FAR, SHE'S NOTBEEN ABLE TORESCHEDULE.WALGREENS DIDNOT RETURN OURREQUEST FORCOMMENT.MC, 7EWN.