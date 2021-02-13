'Agricultural allocation data in Budget misread': FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the discussion on Union Budget in LS.

“The agricultural allocation data given in the union budget has been misread.

Benefits worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore have been transferred to bank accounts of 10.75 crore farmers.

Around 69 lakh farmers from West Bengal didn’t receive our allocation as the list hadn’t come to us.

We made provision for these farmers under PMKSY but the state didn’t use it,” she said.

Saturday marked the end of the first part of the Budget session of Parliament.

The Finance Minister had presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on February 1.