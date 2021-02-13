Bay Area Crowds Celebrate Lunar New Year Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Communities throughout the Bay Area are celebrating the Lunar New Year despite pleas from public health officials for smaller, safer gatherings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage..
Maria Medina reports.
(2-12-21)
Communities throughout the Bay Area are celebrating the Lunar New Year despite pleas from public health officials for smaller, safer gatherings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage..
Maria Medina reports.
(2-12-21)
Some 50 New Yorkers braved the ongoing pandemic and cold February air to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Manhattan's Chinatown..
It's one of the globe’s biggest annual celebrations with approximately one-fifth of humanity taking part in the festivities...