Arrests fuel anger in Myanmar's protests

Opponents of Myanmar's military coup sustained mass protests for an eight straight day on Saturday, fueled in part by anger over continued arrests - some of which are taking place at night.
David Doyle reports.
Opponents of Myanmar's military coup sustained mass protests for an eight straight day on Saturday, fueled in part by anger over continued arrests - some of which are taking place at night.
David Doyle reports.
Anti-coup protesters hold march in rural Tachileik, Myanmar
Myanmar protest continues for fourth consecutive day amid fears of brutal military crackdown