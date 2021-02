Galentine's day: When was it invented and why is it celebrated? | Oneindia News

Galentine’s day is an unofficial day.

It is a day when girls celebrate their love for their lady friends, irrespective of whether or not they are single.

It started as a fiction, in 2010.

In a world where women are pitched against each other all the time, it’s a day girls could say, I’ve got your back, my friend and celebrate friendship between women.

