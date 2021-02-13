Skip to main content
Entire home shakes as magnitude 7.1 quake hits Japan

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit northeast region, including Miyagi and Fukushima on Saturday, February 13 at around 23:08 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

About 830,000 power outages have been reported in Greater Tokyo Area.

There was no tsunami warning.

This clip shows a home shaking in Kitakami.

