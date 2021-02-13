A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit northeast region, including Miyagi and Fukushima on Saturday, February 13 at around 23:08 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Entire home shakes as magnitude 7.1 quake hits Japan
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:35s 0 shares 1 views
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit northeast region, including Miyagi and Fukushima on Saturday, February 13 at around 23:08 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
About 830,000 power outages have been reported in Greater Tokyo Area.
There was no tsunami warning.
This clip shows a home shaking in Kitakami.