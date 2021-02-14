Stimulus hopes for local municipalities

The house oversight committee adopted a $350 billion dollar aid package for state and local governments as part of president biden's 1.9 trillion dollar covid relief bill.

News channel 2's james corrigan spoke with local mayors and lawmakers on what that money could mean locally... if the measure is passed.

After a hearing which lasted over 9 hours last night the house oversight committee approved a plan to divvy up 350 billion dollars to every state, county and city government in the country.

The proposal calls for over 12.6 billion to go to the new york state government while the oneida, herkimer and otsego county governments along with the city of utica all stand to receive aid, which utica mayor robert palmeri says would be

Earlier this month, mayor palmieri presented a budget proposal which reduced spending by implementing a hiring freeze and eliminating 80% of part time positions due to a lack of revenue.

budget proposal that the state was facing a 15 billion dollar deficit without federal aid.

And county and local governments throughout the area

But with the knowledge that some relief is on the horizon, mayor palmieri says the city can look forward to rehiring workers and resuming programs that had to be cut.

Palmieri: "we're not 100% sure how it's going to be appropriated.

But we also understand at this point, there will be some relief, we'll be able to put those positions back and fund them.

And we'll be able to have hopefully some of the part time that we've had to provide the services for our youth and our kids during the summer months and during the times of need."

The call for state and local aid has bridged party divides in new york.

22nd district congresswoman clauidia tenney told newschannel 2 that while she opposes many items in president biden's plan, saying that much of it doesn't have to do with covid relief, she says that local governments have been victims of the pandemic, and deserve relief.

Tenney: "they suffered from reduction in sales tax, the inability to maintain their buildings and being open in increased costs of maintaining a sort of virtual lifestyle that we've come up to enforce to, except through this covid crisis, which we need to keep people safe.

A lot of extra expenses going into making keep making sure that all the employees and all our citizens are safe.

So there have been additional burdens.

I would love to see us target that relief to the local governments and our school districts and our small business community and our seniors and veterans."

Congressional leaders want the bill to go to president biden's desk by march 14th, before the current unemployment insurance benefits expire.

James corrigan, newschannel 2.

