Thousands protests after Myanmar night of fear

Residents in Yangon patrolled the the city in groups overnight, fearful of police arrest raids and criminals they say have been released by the military to stoke unrest.
David Doyle reports.
Police officers in central Myanmar's Mandalay were filmed severely beating an unarmed civilian during a peaceful protest against..
Drivers block roads in mass protest against military coup in Myanmar