15 million receive first dose of the vaccine in the UK

At least 15 million people in the UK have now had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The figure is the equivalent of everyone in the Government’s top four priority groups.

The top priority was care home residents and their carers, followed by people over the age of 80 and frontline health and social care workers.

The Prime Minister hailed the announcement as ‘significant milestone’ for the UK.