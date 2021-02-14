Country celebrates 'day of love' with regular red roses, innovative gifts

Inspired from western culture, Valentine's Day in India is also celebrated with similar zeal and enthusiasm.

People celebrate 'day of love' with their loved ones and express their feelings through flowers, fancy dinner dates, parties and other gifts.

Valentine celebrations in Rajkot witnessed innovative gifts at stores.

Considering pandemic, makers have also tweaked in 'masks' in Valentine's Day cards.

Fancy photo frames, teddy bears, mugs, showpieces are some of the gifts that found space in store shelves.

'Love is in the air' in Delhi's Connaught place as couples were seen having quality time with each other.

Needy also made out the most from this day through selling red roses to these couples.

Though one of the shopkeepers selling red roses in CP said that compared to last year, business has dipped this time.

Married couples were equally excited about Valentine celebrations.

7-day long Valentine week ends today.