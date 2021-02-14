Abominable Movie clip - Saving Everest

Abominable Movie clip - Saving Everest - Yi (Chloe Bennet) uses her magical violin to save Everest (Joseph Izzo) from Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson).

Plot synopsis: After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family.

But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.

Cast: Albert Tsai, Chloe Bennet, Eddie Izzard, Joseph Izzo, Rupert Gregson-Williams, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor