Nicki Minaj's father has died in a hit and run at the age of 64

Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj has died in a hit and run over the weekend at the age of 64.
Father Of Rapper Nicki Minaj Killed In Hit-And-Run On Long Island
CBS 2 New York
CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the investigation.
Nicki Minaj‘s father has sadly and suddenly died. Robert Maraj, the father of the music superstar, passed away after being struck..
Robert Maraj was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.