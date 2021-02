Michigan Matters: The Valuable 500 and WGPR

Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Joanna McGrath, CEO of The Valuable 500 about the global initative helping those with disabilities.

Jerry Norcia, CEO of DTE, explains why they signed on.

Joe Spencer of WGPR TV Historical Society, discusses the trailblazing black-owned TV station on E.

Jefferson being designated as a national historic site.

And Elana Rugh, President/CEO of Detroit Historical Society, talks about “Detroit 67: Perspectives” exhibit becoming a permanent fixture.