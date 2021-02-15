Billie Eilish cried tears of joy after watching The World's A Little Blurry

Billie Eilish was overwhelmed by how beautifully R.J.
Cutler captured deeply personal parts of her life for 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry'.
Billie Eilish was overwhelmed by how beautifully R.J.
Cutler captured deeply personal parts of her life for 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry'.
Check out the official trailer 2 for the Apple TV+ music documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, directed by R.J...
Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the new documentary that highlights Billie Eilish.
According to CNN, the project about..