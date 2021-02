After fainting, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani found Covid positive, hospitalised

A day after Vijay Rupani, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, fainted during a public event, he was found to be infected with Covid-19.

On February 14, Rupani was addressing a rally in Vadodara when he fainted.

His security personnel noticed him slurring and so, was able to catch him in time.

He was taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad for medical check-up.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that Rupani would remain in hospital for at least a week.

