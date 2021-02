South Tucson woman turns hobby into flower business during pandemic

BUT NOW, IS EARNING HER APROFIT.I REALLY LIKE FLOWERS, ARTS ANDCRAFTS AND PUTTING THINGSTOGETHER." MEIBEL SAMANIEGOTOOK HER PASSION TO THE NEXTLEVEL.

MEIBELSAMANIEGO/ENCHANTED ROSES USAOWNER - "THIS ONE IS THESINGLE ROSE.

IT COMES IN ANACRYLIC BOX." HER FLOWERS AREGROWN IN ECUADOR AND ARE MADETO LAST OVER YEAR.

MEIBELSAMANIEGO/ENCHANTED ROSES USAOWNER - "IT MAKES ME HAPPYTHAT THEY ARE GETTINGSOMETHING OF GOOD QUALITY ANDTHAT THEY CAN GIVE IT TO THEIRLOVED ONES." SAMANIEGO BECAMEINTERESTED WHEN SHE SAW ASIMILAR PRODUCT ONLINE ...OFFERED FOR HUNDREDS OFDOLLARS.

SHE WANTED THEDISPLAYS TO BE ACCESSIBLE FOREVERYONE ... RIGHT HERE INTUCSON.

MEIBELSAMANIEGO/ENCHANTED ROSES USAOWNER - "AROUND TWO OR THREEMONTHS AGO, I STARTED SELLINGTHE FLOWERS." SHE MARKETS HERARRANGEMENTS SOLELY ON SOCIALMEDIA.

MEIBELSAMANIEGO/ENCHANTED ROSES USAOWNER - "IN THE FIRST WEEKTHAT I STARTED SELLING INJANUARY FOR VALENTINE'S DAY, IALMOST SOLD OUT.

I ONLY HAVE AFEW LEFT.

I HAD 50 TO 100BOXES BEFORE." IT'S SAFE TOSAY HER HOBBY IS NOWBLOSSOMING.

MEIBELSAMANIEGO/ENCHANTED ROSES USAOWNER - "THESE FLOWERS LASTFOR A LONG TIME.

IT MAKES MEHAPPY THAT PEOPLE CAN HAVESOMETHING BEAUTIFUL IN THEIRHOUSE FOR A LONG TIME."SAMANIEGO HAS PLANS TO EXPANDHER BUSINESS: ECHANTED ROSESU- S-A ... HOPEFULLY STARTINGHER OWN WEBSITE THIS SPRING.MEGAN MEIER -- KGUN NINE ON