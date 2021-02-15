Myanmar protests shrink, as more troops deploy

Protesters in Myanmar kept up demands on Monday for the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military rule, though crowds were smaller after the junta deployed armored vehicles and more soldiers on the streets.

Security forces used rubber bullets, catapults, and armored vehicles to control crowds of protesters in Myanmar on Monday (February 15), as demonstrations continued, demanding the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military rule.

In the city of Mandalay, two people were wounded from rubber bullets, according to media and residents - though the government and army could not be reached for comment.

Suu Kyi has been detained since the coup earlier this month against her elected government.

She had been expected to face a court on Monday in connection with charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.

But, according to her lawyer, a judge said her remand lasted until Wednesday (February 17).

Violence has been limited during the demonstrations, although police have opened fire on several occasions to disperse crowds -- such as this scene Sunday night in the city of Myitkyina.

One woman who was hit by police fire in the capital Naypyitaw last week is not expected to survive.

The military is also facing a strike by state workers as part of a civil disobedience movement that is crippling many functions of government.