Bill Gates says getting to zero emissions will be 'best thing we've ever done'

"It should be a cause that humanity can come together on.
It'll be hard, but if we achieve it, it'll be the best thing we've ever done," says Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Founder of Breakthrough Energy.
"It should be a cause that humanity can come together on.
It'll be hard, but if we achieve it, it'll be the best thing we've ever done," says Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Founder of Breakthrough Energy.
"It should be a cause that humanity can come together on. It'll be hard, but if we achieve it, it'll be the best thing we've ever..