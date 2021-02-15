AINBO Spirit of the Amazon Movie Song - Music Video

AINBO Spirit of the Amazon Movie Song - Music Video ✨"In the Jungle, there's a Legend of Courage and Love." ~ "Our Amazon Shines Bright... We're saying Good-bye Darkness, Hello Light." ~ Watch and Share with your Loved Ones!

AINBO'S HERE (lyrics below) Copyright: Cool Beans B.V.

(The Netherlands) Record Company: Kazoo S.A.C (Peru) Lyrics Written by: Silvia Dammert Herrera Score by: Carlos Eduardo and Jose Antonio Vocals performed by: Maritza Rodriguez Music performed by: Carlos Eduardo and Jose Antonio In the jungle there‘s a legend of courage and love.

Where a brave girl saves her homeland the Amazon so wild.

She ́s the guardian, watching night and day, With her power peace will stay.

(will staaaaaay) Yes, Ainbo ́s here Mighty spirits are her guides.

Yes, Ainbo ́s here With magic by her side.

No harm will come Good things are done Yes, Ainbo ́s here to save paradise.

(aiiissss) She is Ainbo She ́s a brave girl She is full of love For her people for her homeland The Amazon so pure and wild.

The Amazon so pure and wild.

Ainbo ́s here Mighty spirits are her guides.

Yes, Ainbo ́s here With magic by her side.

No harm will come Good things are done Our Amazon shines bright We ́re saying goodbye darkness Welcome light!

In the jungle there’s a legend of courage and love...