Dinesh Trivedi on Trinamool Congress and corruption | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with Ex-leader of Trinamool Congress Dinesh Trivedi about the party, corruption and BJP’s offer.

Trivedi said, “Why should I have to go by BJP?

The people of the state are saying it.

He added, “When asked I said it would be a privilege to join the BJP as it is the number 1 party in the world.

Sitaram Yechury is also a good friend, so is Uddhav Thackeray.

I met Sharad Pawar the other day.

Everbody is a friend.

I have seen it all.” Trivedi joined a long list of TMC leaders who have left the ruling party ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

