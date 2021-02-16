Dinesh Trivedi on Trinamool Congress and corruption | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with Ex-leader of Trinamool Congress Dinesh Trivedi about the party, corruption and BJP’s offer.
Trivedi said, “Why should I have to go by BJP?
The people of the state are saying it.
He added, “When asked I said it would be a privilege to join the BJP as it is the number 1 party in the world.
Sitaram Yechury is also a good friend, so is Uddhav Thackeray.
I met Sharad Pawar the other day.
Everbody is a friend.
I have seen it all.” Trivedi joined a long list of TMC leaders who have left the ruling party ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.
